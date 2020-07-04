Cody on Denial of ‘Cody Rhodes’ Trademark, Claims He Holds No Grudge Toward WWE Over It

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler and EVP Cody was given an initial refusal on his attempt to trademark the “Cody Rhodes” ring name by the United States Patent and Trademark Office due to WWE’s registration of the same trademark. Cody later responded to a fan comment on the situation on Twitter, explaining that he holds no grudge against WWE for the move. According to the reigning TNT champion, “It’s just business.”

He wrote, “It’s not as sultry/scandalous as reported. It’s just business. They’ve seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand(even though it’s not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn’t stop this train from moving. No grudge.” You can view his tweet below.