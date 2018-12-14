Cody Doesn’t Think He’ll Be At The G1 Supercard In MSG

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody said that he doesn’t see himself appearing at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden next year. Here are highlights:

On the “mess” he left in ROH: “The ‘mess’ I created was a 40 percent net gross increase for Ring of Honor that I feel had a great deal to do with the Bullet Club and their success this past year. Sounds silly, but there are plenty of people at ROH, and I think Jay is one of them, that are afraid of their own success. They don’t want to leave the bubble. They think I’m genuinely insane for attempting to do the things I dream of.”

On what he takes pride in: “I don’t know what defines me as a wrestler. It would be rather pretentious to define myself this early in my career. What I pride myself on, however, is not taking ‘no’ for an answer. And for believing that wrestling can change. The world we live in can change. And it’s even more possible with teammates like I have in The Elite.”

On the G1 Supercard: “It would take a lot for me to be part of the Garden show. I’ve had some special moments in the Garden. Survivor Series was a highlight of my career, my first Rumble, moonsaulting off the cage onto Cesaro. I have a massive amount of respect for Joe Koff and [GM] Greg Gilleland. My exclusivity with Ring of Honor ended a while back and they’ve maintained everything on a handshake deal. I think Greg is a revolutionary in how he allows talent to play with without overproducing. But I can’t imagine me being on that particular show. After two ‘supercards’ and breaking my back essentially against Kenny last year, it still can’t change the fact that people are in town for WWE. ROH and NJPW sold that building out and that is massive and special and I love that they did it, but had they did it on another weekend, I’d be more likely to be featured on it. After 10 years with WWE doing ’Mania weekend and two more with ROH, I am leaving that weekend for the boys and girls of the WWE.”