Cody Draws More Speculation Of New Promotion in NFL Game Appearance

– The hotly-rumored promotion to be founded by Cody and the Young Bucks got even hotter on Sunday after Cody appeared at the Jacksonville Jaguars game. As you can see in the pic below, Cody was in the owner’s press box at the game, which saw the Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts. Jaguars co-owner Shahid Khan is the father of Tony Khan, who is linked to the potential “All Elite Wrestling” promotion from the Elite members.

Cody is set to make his final ROH appearance at Final Battle on December 14th, where he challenges Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship.

