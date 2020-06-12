Cody & Dustin Rhodes Commemorate Dusty on Fifth Anniversary of His Passing

Dusty Rhodes passed away five years today, and his sons took to Twitter to commemorate their legendary father. Cody and Dustin Rhodes both posted to Twitter to remember the American Dream, which you can see below.

Cody talked about how proud he is to be Dusty’s son, even as he hopes to one day escape his father’s famous shadow:

Thanks for the best childhood, thanks for allowing me to play in your game – I hate this day and I hate that you’re missing all of this. Your shadow is far from a burden. It’s a warm and comforting place that although I aim to escape, I still love and value being Dusty’s kid. pic.twitter.com/pnQwUVPrx6 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 11, 2020