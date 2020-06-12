wrestling / News
Cody & Dustin Rhodes Commemorate Dusty on Fifth Anniversary of His Passing
Dusty Rhodes passed away five years today, and his sons took to Twitter to commemorate their legendary father. Cody and Dustin Rhodes both posted to Twitter to remember the American Dream, which you can see below.
Cody talked about how proud he is to be Dusty’s son, even as he hopes to one day escape his father’s famous shadow:
Thanks for the best childhood, thanks for allowing me to play in your game – I hate this day and I hate that you’re missing all of this.
Your shadow is far from a burden. It’s a warm and comforting place that although I aim to escape, I still love and value being Dusty’s kid. pic.twitter.com/pnQwUVPrx6
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 11, 2020
We mis you pops. pic.twitter.com/vHoCUId4mR
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV