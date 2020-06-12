wrestling / News

Cody & Dustin Rhodes Commemorate Dusty on Fifth Anniversary of His Passing

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes & Goldust Battleground 2013

Dusty Rhodes passed away five years today, and his sons took to Twitter to commemorate their legendary father. Cody and Dustin Rhodes both posted to Twitter to remember the American Dream, which you can see below.

Cody talked about how proud he is to be Dusty’s son, even as he hopes to one day escape his father’s famous shadow:

