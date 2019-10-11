wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Explains Friendship With MJF, Highlights From Dynamite, Tickets For Texas Date On Sale Today
– In a post on Twitter, Cody spoke about his friendship with MJF, which is unique in AEW in that Cody is a face and MJF is a heel. MJF gets boos most of the time but is cheered when he helps Cody.
He wrote: “I get he’s a “bad guy”, but he’s been my hand selected project since before ALL IN and he’s become one the best friends I’ve ever had. Thank you @The_MJF #AEWDynamite.”
– AEW has released the following highlight clips from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite:
– Tickets for AEW’s upcoming Dynamite taping in Garland, Texas go on sale at 12 PM ET at AEWTIX.com.
