AEW News: Cody Explains Friendship With MJF, Highlights From Dynamite, Tickets For Texas Date On Sale Today

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Cody spoke about his friendship with MJF, which is unique in AEW in that Cody is a face and MJF is a heel. MJF gets boos most of the time but is cheered when he helps Cody.

He wrote: “I get he’s a “bad guy”, but he’s been my hand selected project since before ALL IN and he’s become one the best friends I’ve ever had. Thank you @The_MJF #AEWDynamite.

– AEW has released the following highlight clips from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite:

– Tickets for AEW’s upcoming Dynamite taping in Garland, Texas go on sale at 12 PM ET at AEWTIX.com.

