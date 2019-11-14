Cody Explains How Anthony Ogogo Will Be Trained

Fightful reports that during a panel at Starrcast IV, Cody spoke about how Anthony Ogogo will be trained for AEW. Ogogo was signed last month and will be AEW’s first developmental project.

Cody said: “He’s our first developmental sign. We don’t have a developmental center but we have Dustin Rhodes, we have Dean Malenko, we have all these great coaches at our disposal who can train somebody on the road from the ground up and he’s an Olympic boxer. We want people from all walks of life. It’s great to just go to the independents and just cherry pick. That’s what Bill Watts did and Dusty did and all the great promoters have done. They would go out and pick these great athletes. You can’t force them to fall in love with wrestling, but in the case of Anthony Ogogo, he already fell in love with pro wrestling. So I wanted to announce him and selfishly, I wanted to make up for something that I had said at Starrcast where I said how great our UK deal was for AEW.“