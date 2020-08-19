wrestling / News
Cody Explains Why He Doesn’t Mind Jim Cornette Going Off on AEW
Cody took to Twitter to explain why he doesn’t take issue with Jim Cornette’s outspoken shots at AEW. Cornette has been very notable for some time as being critical of AEW’s product and the way they present shows, some of which is an extension of his dislike for Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks’ approach to the business. After Cody engaged with a fan who took shots at how Lance Archer has been booked in AEW, a fan suggested he stop engaging with them and invoked Cornette’s name as a reference to the criticisms.
Cody replied:
“I don’t mind the cornete stuff. Guy was a total legend, but his stuff is parody and shock…some folks take it literally though. I respect all the opinions, wrestling hasn’t been discussed at this level in many years. Can’t hate that. We are working to make the best show weekly.”
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 19, 2020
