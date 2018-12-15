wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Comments On His Final Final Battle, Christopher Daniels Thanks Marty Scurll, Nick Aldis Set To Fight Billy Gunn,
– In a post on Twitter, Cody commented on his match with Jay Lethal at last night’s ROH Final Battle event. He wrote:
My final Final Battle pic.twitter.com/JH1MOmHHcp
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2018
– Nick Aldis will defend the NWA title against Billy Gunn this weekend in Puerto Rico.
– Christopher Daniels gave his thoughts on his match at Final Battle last night against Marty Scurll:
The Hammerstein Ballroom is always filled with great fans! I thank you sincerely for all of your support tonight. I’m sorry that victory wasn’t mine to enjoy tonight. Congratulations to @MartyScurll for giving me your best tonight.
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 15, 2018