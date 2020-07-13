wrestling / News
Cody Fires Back at Person Who Uses Gay Slur In Reference to Sonny Kiss
Cody isn’t down with the homophobes, and he took a moment to make that clear after encountering one on Sunday. After AEW posted to Twitter hyping Cody’s TNT Championship match against Sonny Kiss, a Twitter user used a gay slur while criticizing the idea of Kiss getting a title shot.
Responding to the user (no, we will not be calling them a “fan” today), Cody replied that while he didn’t want to give the person’s comments a signal boost, he was willing to use it to make it clear where he stands on such people:
This is terrible. And you’re not worth the signal boost.
But I’ll make this clear to fans worldwide.
If you have a problem with a gay man receiving a title shot, you can kiss my ass.
I’m proud to share the ring with Sonny.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 12, 2020
