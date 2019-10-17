AEW News: Cody Gets Pinned By Fan After Dynamite Taping, Taz Takes Photo With MJF, Venue Thanks AEW

– After the tapings for both AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark, PWInsider reports that Cody invited a fan dressed as Orange Cassidy into the ring. Cody called for a referee and then allowed himself to get pinned by the fan. He wondered if it would hurt his win/loss record and joked that the fan would now challenge Chris Jericho at Full Gear on November 9. While talking to the crowd, he also spoke about Atlas Security, the crew, Dr. Michael Sampson, Taz’s commentary and thanked everyone for coming.

– Taz, who did commentary for the AEW Dark tapings, took a photo with MJF backstage.

Kid might be a prodigy but he still a l asshole. @The_MJF #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1AvPvzuP2t — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) October 16, 2019

– The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia thanked AEW after last night’s Dynamite taping: