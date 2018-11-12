Cody Gives Update on Knee Injury, Still Set For Final Battle and Wrestle Kingdom

– Cody has taken to social media to give an update on the status of his knee following an injury at ROH Global Wars: Buffalo. The ROH and NJPW star posted to Twitter to reveal that the injury, which forced him out of Global Wars: Torono, is a meniscus tear that will require a scope. He noted that his MCL, PCL and ACL are all sound and that he will still be able to compete at ROH Final Battle and Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Cody previously said that he heard a “pop” in his knee while teasing a T-Shirt throw at the Buffalo event, and that the injury caused him to miss his match against Trent Beretta at the Toronto event.