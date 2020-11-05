wrestling / News
Cody Says He Has His Name Back After AEW Dynamite (Video)
Cody is Cody Rhodes once again, as the AEW EVP announced after tonight’s episode of Dynamite. As you can see in the below video, Cody spoke to the crowd after Dynamite and acknowledged that he has regained the use of the name “Cody Rhodes.” As previously reported, WWE finalized paperwork to abandon their trademark on the name this morning.
Cody had also abandoned some trademarks, namely “Slamboree” and “The Match Beyond.”
Cody said in the promo, which aired on FITE TV, “As of this morning, I no longer just have one name. Whether Justin Roberts says it, or not. It feels really good to be Cody Rhodes, again!”
🚨CODY RHODES IS BACK🚨
“It feels REALLY good to be @CodyRhodes again.”#AEWDynamite Post-Show pic.twitter.com/6TAvqtmd9c
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 5, 2020
