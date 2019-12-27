wrestling / News

Cody Hoping AEW Can Tour Europe, Teases ‘New Strategy’ to His In-Ring Presentation

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody AEW Dynamite 12-12-19

– Cody was on Twitter on Friday and addressed some fan questions while promising a chance to his “personal in-ring presentation” in the new year. The AEW EVP answered some questions from fans today, including addressing a question about a European tour and his biggest hope for AEW in 2020.

Cody said that while there are no current plans for a European tour, “I love the idea of doing a tour around Europe and into the countries where AEW: Plus on Fite TV penetrates.” He also said that his biggest hope was to have AEW PPVs become “real destination events.”

Finally, he promised “a big change” to how he presents himself in the ring, teasing more to come on his plans soon:

