Cody Is ‘Thrilled’ AEW Fyter Fest Will Be Free on B/R Live

– Cody is excited that AEW Fyter Fest will be free to fans to stream on B/R Live. Cody spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and said that getting the show on the service was a big move for them.

“I’m thrilled that we get to do it for free,” he said. “That was such a huge discussion and I’m so excited. I mean, [you get Jon] Moxley’s first match in AEW for free. It’s great. The people at B/R Live, I couldn’t ask for better partners.”

He did note that “You do need a subscription, but it is a free subscription. It’s not a hook in and you’re charged type of deal. You’ll need to probably, if you’re looking to see Fyter, and it’s streaming for free here in the United States, you should go on the site before the actual event, get yourself signed up so you’ve got all your ducks in a row and you’re ready to go.”

The show takes place on June 29th from Daytona Beach, Florida.