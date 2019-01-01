Cody Issues Statement on All Elite Wrestling – ‘This is My Dream Job’

– Cody has issued a statement on Tuesday’s All Elite Wrestling announcement. The WWE alum took to Twitter to comment on his involvement with the company, calling it his “dream job” and confirming he will be an executive vice president in the new promotion.

“I feel so damn lucky,” he wrote. “I believe that more than talent…more than chance…work ethic will guide me where I’d like to go. To be Executive Vice President for our new venture, and to be flanked by Matt and Nick and a few familiar names sharing that position: this is my dream job.”

Cody goes on to say, “I can’t think of a time when so many of wrestling’s top free agents all opted out of the road usually traveled and instead wanted to start something new. I am excited to see AEW into existence.”

The full statement is below: