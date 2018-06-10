Quantcast

 

Cody, Jim Ross and More React to CM Punk’s UFC 225 Loss

June 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk Workout

– Several wrestling personalities took to Twitter to comment on CM Punk’s loss at UFC 225. You can see posts by CM Punk, Jim Ross, Shane Helms and Tommy Dreamer below.

Punk faced Mike Jackson on the show, losing by unanimous decision.

