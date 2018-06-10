Cody, Jim Ross and More React to CM Punk’s UFC 225 Loss

– Several wrestling personalities took to Twitter to comment on CM Punk’s loss at UFC 225. You can see posts by CM Punk, Jim Ross, Shane Helms and Tommy Dreamer below.

Punk faced Mike Jackson on the show, losing by unanimous decision.

Lovely to see somebody chase their dreams. Balls. Congratulations @CMPunk — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 10, 2018

You had the guts to do it when so many have never even tried. You never quit. I respect that. @CMPunk 👍🏻👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 10, 2018