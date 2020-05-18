Cody, Johnny Gargano, Kevin Nash And Others React To ESPN’s Docuseries The Last Dance

ESPN moved up the release of their docuseries The Last Dance, which follows the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, several months due to their lack of content during the COVID-19 pandemic. The series concluded last night and many wrestlers including Cody, Kevin Nash, Johnny Gargano and more reacted to the finale. As Rachael Ellering noted, The Sandman actually makes an appearance in the series, showing up backstage with the Bulls as they celebrate their NBA Finals win.

Let’s talk about how Sandman was there to celebrate Jordan’s 6th ring #LastDance pic.twitter.com/kqSESLatWp — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 18, 2020

Can't believe it's almost over! This has been a treat to look forward to every Sunday night. @30for30 @espn #TheLastDance https://t.co/2ZOn3gKyOT — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 18, 2020

Dennis Rodman would miss practice to appear on WCW Nitro! 😲 Get the story on @dennisrodman's time with WCW on @WWENetwork!#WWEUntold: Rodzilla Runs Wild streaming anytime on-demand:https://t.co/212pg6NiUO pic.twitter.com/xjEPLYsEu4 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 18, 2020

I once missed wrestling practice in college bc I went to a bash at the beach (not wrestling related) https://t.co/Lgr7vdGMu0 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 18, 2020

I knowwwwww 😩 https://t.co/8drtrHawk9 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) May 18, 2020

No doubt, and a great reminder for a lot of people — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) May 18, 2020

Steve Kerr looking like Steph Curry there #TheLastDance — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) May 18, 2020

I don’t want it to end!!! Definitely going back to watch this whole series again 🙌 https://t.co/nKZ7N36tCM — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 18, 2020

I need Bonus episode “ THE LAST WIZARD “ #TheLastDance — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 18, 2020

Anyone else already have #LastDance withdrawals? — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 18, 2020

Gus got the ball 🏀 #TheLastDance — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 18, 2020

@dennisrodman is NWO 4 Life. Great heart. Good man. Always a pleasure to hang with — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 18, 2020

We talked about basketball and WCW. He told me that he thought wrestling was fake but the wrestlers “beat the f$&@ out of” him. After breakfast he gave me Hulk Hogan’s phone number. We hugged and went on our ways. I’ve had this number for a decade. Called it once. It worked. pic.twitter.com/52i2aQbEdk — Brennan Williams (608/924🏴‍☠️) (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) May 18, 2020