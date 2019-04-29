Cody Plans to Kill the Attitude Era by Beating Dustin Rhodes at Double Or Nothing

– Cody had quite the response to the news that he’s facing Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, saying he’s looking to kill the Attitude Era and put Dustin out of his misery. In the promo, which you can see below, Cody relates his relationship with Dustin to the biblical parable of the prodigal son and saying that he plans to put Dustin down as an act of mercy. You can see the full video below.

“I love my brother,” Cody begins in the video. “I have always loved my brother. When you’re a little kid and you’re going to the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia and here he comes. Tall, blonde, every woman in the place going absolutely nuts for him. I’d say at one point he was my hero. You know, there’s this regular, jilted and lazy trope commentators in wrestling use. You’ll here them say, ‘The prodigal son.’ And I have to wonder, I’m curious. Who out there listening actually understands the morals and the implications in Luke 15:11 and that parable?”

Cody goes on to explain the the Biblical story: “There’s two brothers. One works hard, does everything right. Tries to keep his family whole. The other goes abroad, whores about, and makes every conceivable wrong choice you could possibly make. But it’s the first brother who’s equally in the wrong, because he has an expectancy from the father for all his good deeds, and none of it matter. The father loved them the same. I’ve sat on enough couches telling my story to know which brother I am. I’m good with it. And this notion of brother vs. brother, of Natural vs. Nightmare. It’s all very marketable. It’s all very romantic, albeit not very accurate.”

He continues, “What’s accurate is that this match is generation vs. generation. I’m not here to kill Dustin Rhodes. I’m here to kill the Attitude Era. My entire lot, my whole class of peers has been compared to gilded late 90’s to early 2000s for over a decade and it’s a utter sham! Sure, you’ve paved the roads for us. But gosh, you set the speed markers at thirty-five because you’re fucking terrified of any of us putting our f**king foot down on the pedal. You mean to tell me some pissant bodybuilder making everything a no DQ, meandering around the crowd, throwing the jib cam at his opponent compares to a Kenny/Okada match? Or some bra & panties spectacular can match up with what the women did last September 1st [at All In]. Even Dwayne [The Rock], as electric as it was, was it really better than what [CM] Punk said sitting on that stage [in his pipe bomb promo]?”

Rhodes turned his attention to Dustin then, saying, “Listen, I am the least Rhodes of the Rhodes. But they gave me a pair of boots, I’ve got the basics. When you do something to death, when you ride something to death, that’s literally what happens. When that animal can’t go anymore, and it falls out on the trail, and you feel the tension in its eyes and its fluttered breaths of panic. And it knows it’s going to die — and it wants to die — you don’t just leave it. Because you love it. You pull from the hip, you roll your fingers from the steel from the chamber, you pull the hammer you do not anticipate the recoil, and you blow it away. Like I said. I love my brother.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Cody with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.