Various News: Cody Wants a Match With Jungle Boy, IMPACT Stars Work Out Creatively, Soberano Jr. Answers 100 Questions in 5 Minutes
April 26, 2020
– Cody is hoping to get a match with Jungle Boy sometime this year. In response to a fan post on Twitter about wanting to see Jungle Boy, Cody replied:
Agreed! He’s on a shortlist of guys I hope to get a singles match with this year. https://t.co/4ntYsRPlVp
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2020
– Impact Wrestling posted the latest in their #UrTheImpact series encouraging fans to stay at home. The video features the Impact roster finding creative ways to stay in shape:
– CMLL shared a video of Soberano Jr. answers 100 questions in five minutes. You can see the video, which is in Spanish, below:
