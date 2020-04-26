wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Wants a Match With Jungle Boy, IMPACT Stars Work Out Creatively, Soberano Jr. Answers 100 Questions in 5 Minutes

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cody is hoping to get a match with Jungle Boy sometime this year. In response to a fan post on Twitter about wanting to see Jungle Boy, Cody replied:

– Impact Wrestling posted the latest in their #UrTheImpact series encouraging fans to stay at home. The video features the Impact roster finding creative ways to stay in shape:

– CMLL shared a video of Soberano Jr. answers 100 questions in five minutes. You can see the video, which is in Spanish, below:

