AEW News: Cody & Nyla Rose List Their Top 5 Lightsabers, Hook Celebrates Birthday

– It’s Star Wars day, and in honor of May the 4th Cody has named his top five lightsabers. The AEW Twitter account posted the list of the AEW EVP’s top five, which you can see below:

1. Count Dooku

2. Luke Skywalker

3. Darth Maul

4. Mace Windu

5. Darth Vader

Honorable Mention: Anakin Skywalker, Ezra Bridger, the Darksaber

#MayThe4thBeWithYou! It's Star Wars Day and we asked @CodyRhodes to rank his all time favorite lightsabers. Do you agree with his list? pic.twitter.com/9EjfoRjK9S — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 4, 2021

– Nyla Rose also weighed in, with her list as follows:

1. Darth Maul

2. Mace Windu

3. Count Dooku

4. Kylo Ren

5. Ahsoka Tano

Honorable Mention: The Darksaber

– Happy birthday to Team Taz member (and Taz’s son) Hook, who celebrates his 22nd birthday today: