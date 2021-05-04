wrestling / News

AEW News: Cody & Nyla Rose List Their Top 5 Lightsabers, Hook Celebrates Birthday

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It’s Star Wars day, and in honor of May the 4th Cody has named his top five lightsabers. The AEW Twitter account posted the list of the AEW EVP’s top five, which you can see below:

1. Count Dooku
2. Luke Skywalker
3. Darth Maul
4. Mace Windu
5. Darth Vader
Honorable Mention: Anakin Skywalker, Ezra Bridger, the Darksaber

– Nyla Rose also weighed in, with her list as follows:

1. Darth Maul
2. Mace Windu
3. Count Dooku
4. Kylo Ren
5. Ahsoka Tano
Honorable Mention: The Darksaber

– Happy birthday to Team Taz member (and Taz’s son) Hook, who celebrates his 22nd birthday today:

