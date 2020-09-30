Cody on His Moonsault Off the Top of a Cage: ‘I Should Have Never Done It’

– As previously reported, WarnerMedia executives recently praised AEW ahead of of the one-year anniversary of the show’s debut on TNT while speaking to Variety. The AEW Dynamite debut on TNT happened on October 2, 2019. AEW’s anniversary show for Dynamite will be held on October 14. In the article, AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes looked back on his moonsault off the top of a cage in his match with Wardlow that took place on the February 19 edition of Dynamite. Below are some highlights of Cody Rhodes talking about the spot and AEW’s anniversary:

Cody on AEW being his child: “I don’t have children, so this is my child. It really is my baby in terms of how I feel about AEW and how I feel about the roster. Even people who are older than me, I think of them as my kids. So I feel very strongly about it. And I think we’ve had a wonderful year so I’m in love with AEW.”

Cody on how he never should’ve done his moonsault off the top of the cage: “I should have never done it. Literally, I have nightmares about it because the cage was too tall. And I’ve not been the same since I hit the ground. I remember telling Brandi [Rhodes], ‘I think I might have had a mini heart attack.’”

You can see a video featuring the moonsault and Cody’s scary bump below: