Cody on Holding This Week’s Dynamite on the Jericho Cruise, His Logistical Concerns and His Experience Last Year

– Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Cody discussed holding this week’s episode of Dynamite on Chris Jericho’s wrestling cruise. Tonight’s episode will air live from the cruise in Miami and will feature matches filmed on the boat. Cody discussed how the unique setting will give them something “special” and what logistical concerns he has over it.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On doing Dynamite from Jericho’s cruise: “I keep saying every time we kind of talk about the imagery and the iconography of the boat itself. It reminds me a lot of Road Wild in terms of, it’s image will look so differently. There’s a ring on a cruise deck with fans first come, first served-style, flocking to the ring on the boat. It’s just going to look like nothing ever in wrestling. It’s a first, here’s this live broadcast from a cruise ship. Really, really looking forward to it.”

On his concerns about doing the show from the cruise: “Now I can tell you the flip side of the the less optimistic side of me, the logistical side of me. It’s very daunting, the task of putting this boat in port in Miami, and making sure these matches, we get them and edit them and properly have everything lined up in the best way. But that’s the challenge we accept when you do something that’s a little outside the box. Chris — say what you want about him, this is a great idea that Chris had. And if AEW is anything, it’s all about great ideas. No matter who they come from, we’re going to take it. And this will be a special night.”

On his experience with the cruise last year: “Last year on the cruise, thought that thing was gonna, I thought the wheels were gonna fall off. I was very concerned on how this would work. And one of the most fun memories that I have, and vivid memories, is sharing the ring with Kenny and Marty, and Matt, Nick and Jericho on that match with the, you know, the six man. The crowd singing [Fozzy’s song] “Judas,” and the nighttime setting in as the match is going on. It’s a really great memory out there on the ocean, having a wrestling match.”

