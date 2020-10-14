Cody Weighs In On If AEW Will Do a Jointly Promoted Show

Cody is open to working relationships between AEW and other companies, though he doesn’t them doing a full co-promoted event. Speaking with App.com, Cody was asked if he thought AEW would ever get into doing a dual-branded show with another company and was rather doubtful, though he was all for having relationships with other promotions.

“I think you’ll never see a full-scale, like, joint-promoted show,” he said. “We have too much pride in our individual brand. But in terms of the relationships, we’re never closing the doors and we’re never going to pull up the bridges. I laughed when I heard people talking about a working relationship with New Japan because clearly it already exists — Jon Moxley has been on New Japan, Chris Jericho has been on New Japan. It already exists, the working relationship. The NWA[‘s] Billy (Corgan) and Tony Khan are in contact, Thunder Rosa’s the prime example of that … I loved seeing Tanahashi on TV last week. He’s somebody I really wanted to get in the ring with one time as far as singles and never got the opportunity — and who knows? That might be something that can happen in the future. But our doors are open, our bridges are down.”