Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Pays Tribute to Gene Okerlund, Latest NWA Ten Pounds of Gold Videos

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody NJPW ROH Cody Rhodes

– Cody took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late Gene Okerlund following the legend’s passing on Wednesday. You can see his post below:

– The NWA has released two new Ten Pounds of Gold videos, which you can see below. The videos feature Nick Aldis and Willie Mack defending their NWA World Heavyweight and National Championships, respectively, at recent events:

article topics :

Cody, Gene Okerlund, NWA, Ten Pounds of Gold, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading