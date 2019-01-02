Various News: Cody Pays Tribute to Gene Okerlund, Latest NWA Ten Pounds of Gold Videos

– Cody took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late Gene Okerlund following the legend’s passing on Wednesday. You can see his post below:

I consider a good “pro-wrestler” somebody who can cover all the elements…from cameras to commentary. Gene Okerlund was a MASTER of knowing and executing everything he did so as to make the story clear for us. He put a voice to many of our childhoods. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/YmKr1bqyd8 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 2, 2019

– The NWA has released two new Ten Pounds of Gold videos, which you can see below. The videos feature Nick Aldis and Willie Mack defending their NWA World Heavyweight and National Championships, respectively, at recent events: