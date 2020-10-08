Cody Pays Tribute to Chris Jericho, Says AEW Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Him

Cody paid tribute to Chris Jericho ahead of tonight’s Dynamite celebrating Jericho’s 30th anniversary. The AEW EVP posted to his Instagram account to praise the Inner Circle leader, noting that AEW would not have happened if not for him.

Cody posted:

Chris Jericho celebrates 30 years in our game! Congratulations Chris. He undoubtedly is a crucial piece of the great puzzle that makes up AEW. There's no denying that. AEW simply doesn't happen without him. His ability on the microphone, his abilities in the ring, and his attitude have helped countless wrestlers and entertained millions. We may not be the best of friends…or even friends at all…but he's challenged me to be a better competitor and a better executive. "Thank you for challenging me" is one of the last texts I have from him; let's continue to challenge eachother and help build this culture and better our wrestling world. Happy 30 Chris!