Various News: Cody Shares Pic From AEW ‘Commentary Drills,’ Title Match Set For Freelance Wrestling Show
– Cody shared some little behind-the-scenes looks from his commentary team’s prep work for All Elite Wrestling. You can see Cody’s post below, which shows Jim Ross, Alex Marvez and Excalibur doing “commentary drills”:
Commentary “drills”
It was a privilege to hear these guys put in the work today! pic.twitter.com/oZB893hgKX
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 18, 2019
– Freelance Wrestling announced on Twitter that Ethan Page will face Kylie Rae in a Freelance World Championship match at the company’s Burn After Watching show on Friday. Tickets are available here for the show, which takes place in Chicago and airs on IDW.TV:
TOMORROW!
Freelance Wrestling presents “Burn After Watching”
Freelance World Championship@IamKylieRae v. @OfficialEGO
Friday April 19th, 2019
2539 N. Kedzie Blvd. Chicago, IL
Doors 8:00 Show 9:00
Tickets available now at https://t.co/9xyUO50WzS pic.twitter.com/d5h0c4Ve83
— Freelance Wrestling (@FreelanceWres) April 19, 2019
