Various News: Cody Shares Pic From AEW ‘Commentary Drills,’ Title Match Set For Freelance Wrestling Show

– Cody shared some little behind-the-scenes looks from his commentary team’s prep work for All Elite Wrestling. You can see Cody’s post below, which shows Jim Ross, Alex Marvez and Excalibur doing “commentary drills”:

Commentary “drills” It was a privilege to hear these guys put in the work today! pic.twitter.com/oZB893hgKX — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 18, 2019

– Freelance Wrestling announced on Twitter that Ethan Page will face Kylie Rae in a Freelance World Championship match at the company’s Burn After Watching show on Friday. Tickets are available here for the show, which takes place in Chicago and airs on IDW.TV: