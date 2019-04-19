wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Shares Pic From AEW ‘Commentary Drills,’ Title Match Set For Freelance Wrestling Show

April 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes All Elite Wrestling AEW

– Cody shared some little behind-the-scenes looks from his commentary team’s prep work for All Elite Wrestling. You can see Cody’s post below, which shows Jim Ross, Alex Marvez and Excalibur doing “commentary drills”:

– Freelance Wrestling announced on Twitter that Ethan Page will face Kylie Rae in a Freelance World Championship match at the company’s Burn After Watching show on Friday. Tickets are available here for the show, which takes place in Chicago and airs on IDW.TV:

