Cody Post-Double or Nothing Video Tops YouTube Trending List
May 26, 2019 | Posted by
– A video of Cody’s post-match scrum at Double or Nothing is the top-trending video on YouTube. You can see the video below, which came from Chris Van Vliet and featured Cody discussing his match with Dustin Rhodes at the PPV, his entrance, Jon Moxley and more.
Our report of Cody’s comments from the media scrum is here.
