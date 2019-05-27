wrestling / News

Cody Post-Double or Nothing Video Tops YouTube Trending List

May 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody AEW

– A video of Cody’s post-match scrum at Double or Nothing is the top-trending video on YouTube. You can see the video below, which came from Chris Van Vliet and featured Cody discussing his match with Dustin Rhodes at the PPV, his entrance, Jon Moxley and more.

Our report of Cody’s comments from the media scrum is here.

