AEW News: Cody Praises FTR’s In-Ring Debut, Jon Moxley on A Shot of Brandi

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cody weighed in on FTR’s in-ring AEW debut, prompting a responde from Cash Wheeler. Cody posted to Twitter to share the video of the top 5 AEW moments for the week, which included FTR’s debut win over The Butcher and The Blade.

You can see both Cody and Wheeler’s posts below:

– The latest episode of AEW’s A Shot of Brandi is online featuring Jon Moxley:

