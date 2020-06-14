wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Praises FTR’s In-Ring Debut, Jon Moxley on A Shot of Brandi
June 14, 2020 | Posted by
– Cody weighed in on FTR’s in-ring AEW debut, prompting a responde from Cash Wheeler. Cody posted to Twitter to share the video of the top 5 AEW moments for the week, which included FTR’s debut win over The Butcher and The Blade.
You can see both Cody and Wheeler’s posts below:
This was a banger debut!
Workhorses. https://t.co/NZbGXEAZ5v
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 14, 2020
Cody? Good guy. https://t.co/RS21y45N3W
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 14, 2020
– The latest episode of AEW’s A Shot of Brandi is online featuring Jon Moxley:
More Trending Stories
- Shayna Baszler On The MMA Horsewomen’s Advantage Over NXT Horsewomen, Her Message to Io Shirai After NXT Takeover
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Bruce Prichard Taking Over RAW & Smackdown Creative, Explains Why Changes Don’t Matter, Comments On Heyman’s Creative Work
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman
- Hangman Page Questions Booking of Tag Match For Dynamite, Tony Khan Responds