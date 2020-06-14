AEW News: Cody Praises FTR’s In-Ring Debut, Jon Moxley on A Shot of Brandi

– Cody weighed in on FTR’s in-ring AEW debut, prompting a responde from Cash Wheeler. Cody posted to Twitter to share the video of the top 5 AEW moments for the week, which included FTR’s debut win over The Butcher and The Blade.

You can see both Cody and Wheeler’s posts below:

This was a banger debut! Workhorses. https://t.co/NZbGXEAZ5v — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 14, 2020

– The latest episode of AEW’s A Shot of Brandi is online featuring Jon Moxley: