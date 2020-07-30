Cody Praises MJF’s Promo From Last Night’s Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, Cody praised the promo MJF gave on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he challenged Jon Moxley to an AEW title match at All Out.

Cody wrote: “Not the biggest fan of his by any means, and the ratings data he spewed was wildly incorrect ha.

HOWEVER, he had everybody watching in silence. The boys, the crew, had the building at attention – haven’t seen that in some time.”