wrestling / News
Cody Praises MJF’s Promo From Last Night’s Dynamite
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Cody praised the promo MJF gave on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he challenged Jon Moxley to an AEW title match at All Out.
Cody wrote: “Not the biggest fan of his by any means, and the ratings data he spewed was wildly incorrect ha.
HOWEVER, he had everybody watching in silence. The boys, the crew, had the building at attention – haven’t seen that in some time.”
Not the biggest fan of his by any means, and the ratings data he spewed was wildly incorrect ha.
HOWEVER, he had everybody watching in silence. The boys, the crew, had the building at attention – haven’t seen that in some time. https://t.co/y7sD4PqRj5
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Says She Felt Sick During First Trimester of Pregnancy, Lost Weight
- Eric Young Addresses His WWE Release, Claims Vince McMahon ‘Failed as a Leader’
- WWE Alum Tyler Reks Challenges People to Go Into Stores Without Masks In Streamed Video
- Research Firm Slams WWE’s Creative Problems, Predicts WWE TV Rights Fees Will Decline If Ratings Don’t Improve