Cody Praises Roman Reigns, Says He’ll Beat Cancer

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody ROH TV

– Cody posted to Twitter in response to a fan praising Roman Reigns and expressing confidence that the WWE star would beat leukemia again. Rhodes was asked his thoughts about Reigns’ announcement on Raw that his leukemia had returned and referred to him as “one of the biggest stars in the world.”

Cody posted:

