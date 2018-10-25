wrestling / News
Cody Praises Roman Reigns, Says He’ll Beat Cancer
– Cody posted to Twitter in response to a fan praising Roman Reigns and expressing confidence that the WWE star would beat leukemia again. Rhodes was asked his thoughts about Reigns’ announcement on Raw that his leukemia had returned and referred to him as “one of the biggest stars in the world.”
Cody posted:
Dude is one of the biggest stars in the world. Went last at 4 manias…but much more importantly, a father and a husband. I hope the whole planet is praying for him. He’ll beat it. https://t.co/aI8CfN1yGo
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2018