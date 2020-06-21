Cody Press Conference Set For AEW Dynamite

Cody will address his Fyter Fest match against Jake Hager for the TNT Championship during a press conference to be aired on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Cody announced the news on Saturday night, as you can see below.

Also announced for the card thus far are:

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face off

* Jon Moxley in action

* FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy

* Lumberjack Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus