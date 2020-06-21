wrestling / News
Cody Press Conference Set For AEW Dynamite
Cody will address his Fyter Fest match against Jake Hager for the TNT Championship during a press conference to be aired on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Cody announced the news on Saturday night, as you can see below.
Also announced for the card thus far are:
* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face off
* Jon Moxley in action
* FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall
* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy
* Lumberjack Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus

