Cody Puts Stipulation in Place For World Title Match at Full Gear (Video)

– Cody made a big reveal on Dynamite for his World Championship match against Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear. On tonight’s episode, Cody set a stipulation that if he doesn’t beat Jericho, he will never get an AEW World Championship match again in his career.

Cody said that he was making the stipulation due to the criticism over him being in a championship match while being an Executive Vice President of AEW. Full Gear takes place on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.