wrestling / News
Cody Reacts to Randy Orton’s Smackdown Slam on Indy Wrestlers
July 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Cody posted to Twitter reacting to Randy Orton taking a shot at independent wrestling in his promo last night on Smackdown. Orton mocked independent talent and said he wasn’t an “indie darling that competed in run-down bingo halls,” and that he “didn’t steal some sweet hand gesture either.”
After a Twitter user said he should “go off” on Orton for the promo, Cody replied:
You crazy?! Randy could call me a rat piece of sh!& and I wouldn’t care ha.
Without him I wouldn’t have cleared a million dollars by 24 without a college education. Learned a lot about wrestling from him, and pretty much everything I know about travel from him. “Ice cream” https://t.co/9oQ6E6sNNW
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 25, 2018