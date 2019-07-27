Cody Responds to CM Punk’s Comments About AEW Offer, Says Offer Wasn’t Made Over Text

– Cody took to Twitter on Friday to respond to CM Punk being quoted as saying AEW sent him an offer via text message. Punk spoke with ESPN earlier this week and said that he received an offer that “was texted through three people, and an offer came in through text. This is like a month ago, maybe. I think it was just a general offer.”

Cody replied to a fan asking if he was going to ask Punk to sign a contract in person, stating that he thought Punk “was misquoted” and stating that “[one] of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer.”

It’s worth noting that ESPN writer Mark Raimondi, who conducted the interview, replied to Cody and said, “I promise you he was not misquoted.”

I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it https://t.co/3ityuurGGy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2019