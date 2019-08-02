Cody Responds to Vince McMahon’s ‘Blood and Guts’ Comment In New AEW Promo

– Cody has responded to the recent comments by Vince McMahon describing AEW as “blood and guts” in a new promo for the company. You can see the video below, in which the AEW EVP tackles the comments made by McMahon on WWE’s second quarter financial call, in which he said WWE would not have “blood and guts and things of that nature, such as being done on perhaps a new potential competitor.”

McMahon also said that WWE had moved on from that “gory crap.” You can see the full AEW promo below.

“So how did all this begin?,” Cody asks. “Was it with a club and a whisper, our were these roots planted long ago? They said we couldn’t. And Matt, Nick and I said we could. And with All In, there was a satisfaction in proving people wrong. And then enter Kenny Omega, the Khan family, All Elite Wrestling. And the fans said that we could, and there was an equal satisfaction in proving people right. So what happens now? PLan and simple, wrestling fans and wrestlers alike have an opportunity to take back their space.”

“Recently there were some very public comments made about us where we were referred to as ‘blood and guts.’ Blood and guts. And it was said with such a braggart candor that you would think the person saying it felt that they were bulletproof. But I wonder, before they said it, if they tasted their own words before they spit them out. Because the entirety of our business is built on blood and guts. Every man or woman who ever stepped foot in the ring — regardless of race, color, creed, political affiliation, sexual identity — has felt blood and guts and PASSION! Because if we don’t care, they don’t care. So if you say we’re blood and guts, I say you bet your ass we are blood and guts.”

“Wrestling returns to TNT after 18 years. Eighteen long years. So I ask you once again. if not us, who? If not now, when. Join us for history. October 2nd, Washington DC, Capitol One Arena. We need you now more than ever. I’m All In. Are you?”

