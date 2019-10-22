Cody Responds to Vince Russo’s Claims AEW Will Be Forced to Change Due to Ratings

– Cody offered a counter-argument to claims by Vince Russo that AEW’s TV ratings are going to sink to the point they’ll have to change what they are. A fan tweeted Cody and Chris Jericho and asked about Russo’s claims on his latest podcast that AEW will need to adjust when they look at their ratings in three months. The fan noted, “We need a product that appeals to the masses, not the marks.”

In response, as you can see below, Cody said that they and TNT are happy and noted that they overshot their projections for their debut episode, setting a record for a WarnerMedia programming debut. He also said that they’re in the “era of cord cutting, simulcast and DVR bumps. We are proud of how incredible the numbers have been and know we need to work hard now more than ever.”

He also said that the AEW Dark episodes have done almost 2 million views combined. As of this writing, the two episodes have done a combined 1.776 million views: 901,136 for the first episode and 875,514 for the second.

We are happy and our partner is happy. We overshot projections and set a record for a WM debut. This is the era of cord cutting, simulcast and dvr bumps. We are proud of how incredible the numbers have been and know we need to work hard now more than ever. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 21, 2019