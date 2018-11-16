Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Cody Has Retired Burnard & Bury The Bear

November 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody Rhodes and Burnard

It’s a sad day wrestling fans, Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he is retiring Burnard the Business Bear as well as Bury the Drug-free Bear. He explained…

article topics :

Burnard The business Bear, Bury the Drug-free Bear, Cody Rhodes, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading