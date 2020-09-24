Cody Returns on AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee Challenges Him to Dog Collar Match

Cody made his return to AEW television tonight and ended up challenged by Brodie Lee to a dog collar match. Cody returned on tonight’s episode, coming out after Brodie Lee defeated Orange Cassidy to successfully defend the AEW TNT Championship. Cody came out with a new hair color and proceeded to attack the Dark Order.

After that, Lee interrupted a backstage segment and ranted about the “audacity” Cody showed in returning. He proceeded to challenge Cody to a Dog Collar Match and demanded an answer by next week’s episode. You can see pics and video from the segments below: