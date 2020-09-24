wrestling / News
Cody Returns on AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee Challenges Him to Dog Collar Match
Cody made his return to AEW television tonight and ended up challenged by Brodie Lee to a dog collar match. Cody returned on tonight’s episode, coming out after Brodie Lee defeated Orange Cassidy to successfully defend the AEW TNT Championship. Cody came out with a new hair color and proceeded to attack the Dark Order.
After that, Lee interrupted a backstage segment and ranted about the “audacity” Cody showed in returning. He proceeded to challenge Cody to a Dog Collar Match and demanded an answer by next week’s episode. You can see pics and video from the segments below:
The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes has returned!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Ns5Hd722jR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 24, 2020
.@CodyRhodes is BACK! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/55YVkaEtOP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 24, 2020
.@CodyRhodes is not the same man that we've known #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mzirict0I5
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020
THE AUDACITY 🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IHwWmRyxj5
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Even More Reactions To Death of Road Warrior Animal: Paul Ellering, Ric Flair, More
- Roman Reigns Says He Was Paid by WWE During Pandemic While At Home
- Eric Bischoff On Regrets With Not Making Dustin Rhodes A Bigger Star In WCW, Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline