Cody Reveals Why He Dropped the Blonde Look Ahead of NJPW G1 Special

– Cody spoke during Friday’s NJPW G1 Special press conference about why he’s dropped his blond hairstyle. Wrestling Inc reports that Cody said he did so because of a TV show that he is set to appear on.

“I got called to do a TV show, hopefully we can break that news soon,” Cody said. “It doesn’t affect my wrestling dates at all, which means I’ll be burning things at both ends, but production is going to fly me to every show I had on the books. I’m not missing a damn thing. It’s exactly the type of career I was looking into. I was looking at my two-year plan yesterday for what I want, maybe move into a feature length film, but also keep everything I have with wrestling, because if I lose the wrestling part of my identity then I don’t have a clue who I am anymore. I’m very happy about it, but they said no on the blonde.”

Cody is set to face Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the show, which takes place tomorrow.