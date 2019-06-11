Cody Reveals On-Sale Time For AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling has released a new video in which Cody reveals that tickets for AEW All Out will go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET / 11 AM CT / 9 AM PT. Cody tries to guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, but Brandi reminds him how that worked out with All In and Double or Nothing, so he simply says, ‘good luck.’

The event happens at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago. The main event will feature ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion. Tickets are priced at $190 for ringside all the way to $30 for upper bowl seating. They can be purchased at AEWTIX.com.

It will be joined by Starrcast III, which will include Sting, Mick Foley and more. You can find more details here.