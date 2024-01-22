WWE News: Cody, Rhea and Bianca Find Out They’re WWE 2K24 Cover Stars, The New Day Set for Drew Barrymore Show, Most Humiliating Rumble Fails

– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the cover stars of WWE 2K24, which arrives in March. WWE has shared a video of the three finding out they will be featured on the game’s cover.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at humiliating Royal Rumble fails:

– The New Day, including Big E, will appear on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“The members of WWE superstar team “The New Day” Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E are joining Drew and Ross at the news desk to discuss headlines like the keys to long-lasting friendship and the revival of leopard print.“