wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody, Rhea and Bianca Find Out They’re WWE 2K24 Cover Stars, The New Day Set for Drew Barrymore Show, Most Humiliating Rumble Fails
January 22, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the cover stars of WWE 2K24, which arrives in March. WWE has shared a video of the three finding out they will be featured on the game’s cover.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at humiliating Royal Rumble fails:
– The New Day, including Big E, will appear on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
“The members of WWE superstar team “The New Day” Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E are joining Drew and Ross at the news desk to discuss headlines like the keys to long-lasting friendship and the revival of leopard print.“
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Shares Story About John Cena Cutting Freestyle Raps During Road Trips
- More Backstage Details on Kevin Dunn Leaving WWE, His Relationship With Triple H & Others
- Jake Roberts Recalls Working With Andre The Giant During His Decline, Andre’s Issues With John Studd
- Update on Wrestlemania Plans For Seth Rollins after Recent Injury (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)