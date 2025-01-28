Cody Rhodes Accidentally Kicked By Sami Zayn, Confronted By CM Punk On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes had a heck of a night on Raw, getting accidentally kicked by Sami Zayn before CM Punk confronted him. The closing segment of Monday’s show saw Drew McIntyre assaulting Zayn after defeating him in the main event. Rhodes came down to make the save and Kevin Owens came out to attack him. As McIntyre joined in, Zayn tried to save the day and the Helluva Kick misfired for the second week in a row as Rhodes took the hit, much like Seth Rollins last week.

Owens then told Zayn thanks before he headed off. The ring cleared except Rhodes, who said he would be happy when he was done with Owens after the Rumble. Punk then came out and asked if Rhodes was okay and suggested that being champion was getting to him. Punk said that trying to be like Bruno Sammartino and John Cena will burn you out and cited personal experience with that.

Punk said that as Rhodes keeps running through show after show as champion, he will get in the best shape of his life and get ready to take Rhodes’ title. He noted that while everyone else would stab Rhodes in the back, he would stab him in the front.

Rhodes countered that he hopes Punk wins the Rumble and that while he used to chase Punk, Punk is now chasing him and he wants Punk to catch up. They stared off as the show closed.