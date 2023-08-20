wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Added to WWE Event in Long Island, New York
August 20, 2023
– PWInsider reports that WWE Raw roster talent Cody Rhodes is scheduled to work the September 9 show at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The Saturday Night’s Main Event show is scheduled to feature the SmackDown roster.
