wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Reportedly Added to WWE Event in Long Island, New York

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE Raw roster talent Cody Rhodes is scheduled to work the September 9 show at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The Saturday Night’s Main Event show is scheduled to feature the SmackDown roster.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading