Cody Rhodes To Address Brock Lesnar On Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 7, 2023
WWE has announced a Cody Rhodes segment for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Rhodes will appear on Monday’s show and deliver a message for Lesnar, who he took out with a cutter on this week’s show.
The updated card for Monday’s show is:
* No DQ Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium
* Ricochet and Logan Paul meet face-to-face
* Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar