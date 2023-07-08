Cody Rhodes To Address Brock Lesnar On Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a Cody Rhodes segment for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Rhodes will appear on Monday’s show and deliver a message for Lesnar, who he took out with a cutter on this week’s show.

The updated card for Monday’s show is:

* No DQ Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

* Ricochet and Logan Paul meet face-to-face

* Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar