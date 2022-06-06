wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd Following WWE Hell in a Cell

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Hell in a Cell 3 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes spoke to the crowd after Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell went off the air. PWInsider reports that Rhodes, who was crying, told the crowd that he would talk about his injury more tomorrow on Raw before thanking the audience for coming to the show.

Rhodes reportedly apologized for being hurt and said he wanted to make sure everyone knew that he made the decision to work the match, and no one made him do it. He said nothing was going to prevent him from reaching his goal of becoming WWE Champion.

