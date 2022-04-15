wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Advertised For Final WWE Smackdown Before WrestleMania Backlash
April 14, 2022
WWE is advertising Cody Rhodes for the go-home episode of Smackdown before WrestleMania Backlash. The company is listing Rhodes among the announced talent for the May 6th episode in Uniondale, New York.
Also advertised for the episode are Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, and Ronda Rousey. Rhodes is set to face Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8th.
