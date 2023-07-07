Cody Rhodes on the Advice John Cena Gave Him

During the post-show press conference after WWE Money in the Bank (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about the advice John Cena gave him after his return to WWE and how he feels about his momentum.

He said: “We don’t have to get super inside baseball, but I have a very specific task that is in front of me. I have a very specific…behind the scenes and on the camera, the thing that I want, the thing that I came back to get. One of the things that John Cena told me. He said, ‘you could be the champ without wearing the title, but you have to be honest with yourself.’ Look at the numbers everywhere you go. Look at the numbers on everything you put out. If they’re telling you it’s cruising and it’s going, because there is a difference between soup du jour and equity in someone we’ve gotten behind and has earned your trust and all of that. If those numbers support that, then you’re on the right path. I have been blessed that has been the case. Momentum wise. There is a task in front of me. I feel we’re on the right path.“