Cody Rhodes Reveals Advice From John Cena About Split Audience Reactions

Cody Rhodes recently revealed the advice he received from John Cena about how to deal with split audience reactions. Rhodes appeared in a WWE video with stars talking about the best advice they have received from the actor and WWE star, noting that Cena talked to him at a time when he was getting both cheers and boos from fans.

“Best advice John Cena ever gave me was twofold,” Cody said (per Fightful). “The first thing was rather recently, I was going through a polarizing time in my career. We were getting, for the first time ever, ‘Let’s go Cody, Cody sucks’ type thing. He very eloquently told me to be honest with myself as to why a crowd would react that way. Look in the mirror and if you feel you’re doing the right thing, keep doing it.”

He continued, “The second piece of advice is if the crowd starts making any noise, in any capacity, start clapping their hands, start stomping their feet. If they want you to fight back, something, anything, you have to reward them. You have to give them something whether it’s just coming to your feet, or whether it’s just showing the intent that fits there has to be something.”

Rhodes is currently out of action due to the torn pectoral muscle that he suffered ahead of his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell and is expected to be out for nine months.