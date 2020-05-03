wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Says He Hopes AEW Never Has Authority Figure
During a Q&A on Twitter, Cody Rhodes said he hopes AEW never has an on-air authority figure, calling authority figures “insulting in this era.”
“Hopefully never. The audience isn’t dumb, they know who management is. Authority elements seem insulting in this era. This is just my opinion, as there’s a lot of fun ways to do this and I respect those.”
Cody will be taking part in an interview with Tony Schiavone Sunday night at 6PM ET on AEW’s social media platforms.
Join me for a special one-on-one interview tomorrow night 6 PM ET with @CodyRhodes across all #AEW social media platforms https://t.co/PGms6jgO1E Facebook – https://t.co/UvjxoGnXX9 Instagram – @AllEliteWrestling and Twitter @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/H6BAY9PRN3
