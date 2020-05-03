Cody Rhodes Says He Hopes AEW Never Has Authority Figure

During a Q&A on Twitter, Cody Rhodes said he hopes AEW never has an on-air authority figure, calling authority figures “insulting in this era.”

“Hopefully never. The audience isn’t dumb, they know who management is. Authority elements seem insulting in this era. This is just my opinion, as there’s a lot of fun ways to do this and I respect those.”

Cody will be taking part in an interview with Tony Schiavone Sunday night at 6PM ET on AEW’s social media platforms.