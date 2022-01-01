Cody Rhodes Says AEW Battle Of the Belts Needs To Be an ‘A+’ Show

Cody Rhodes knows that AEW Battle of the Belts needs to be a top-tier show, and he discussed the TNT special during a recent interview. Rhodes spoke with FITE TV for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per ITN:

On Battle of the Belts: “I am really excited that Tony named it Battle of the Belts, because it’s right there in the name. I disliked this in wrestling, this is really across the board, not speaking anything specifically, when a belt has been tarnished and they have lost to their value. If you talk to wrestlers, we love our belts. Most wrestlers who are worth their salt have their own display of the belts they have ever won and it’s a significant thing. No different than Hollywood when you win an Academy Award. It’s unique in that sense. And him naming it Battle of the Belts and put the emphasis on the titles.”

On the significance of the show for the company: “I am not sure if all titles will be defended in this very first TNT special. But we do know that with just that in mind, it being the very first special that we are doing as part of the new contract, knowing us, me, Kenny, The Bucks and Tony, that’s not one we can leave to, we are not capable, we are not able at this point to have a B+ show.

“Everything has to be A+. And that’s something I am looking forward to, that we can still make these new memories and we are going to continue to make them. I am excited about Battle of the Belts because it reminds me of Clash of the Champions. It’s a special and big things happen on nights like that. We are not capable of never having a big night but we are capable of making our nights bigger.”